Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Stray dogs maul five-and-half-year-old girl to death in Chhattisgarh

Stray dogs maul five-and-half-year-old girl to death in Chhattisgarh

ByRitesh Mishra
Apr 08, 2023 06:15 PM IST

The onlookers rushed to the spot but the girl died on the spot sustaining grievous injuries on her face and neck, said the SHO

A five-and-half-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs in Koriya district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday. Police said the incident took place on Friday morning near the Margdarshan School Road.

The incident took place on Friday morning near the Margdarshan School Road (Representative Photo)

Ashwani Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Baikunthpur Kotwali, said the girl’s parents were working as labourers in the nearby under-construction building when the incident took place.

Also Read: 4-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad

“The girl was staying with her parents at a rented house in Kotwali area. On Friday morning, the girl was alone as the parents went to work at the nearby under-construction building around a kilometre from the house. The girl went to play with some other girl when she was attacked by stray dogs in the area,” said Singh.

The onlookers rushed to the spot but the girl died on the spot sustaining grievous injuries on her face and neck, said the SHO.

After learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot and brought the body for postmortem.

“We have registered a case under section 174 CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) and are investigating the case,” said the SHO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years....view detail

Topics
case parents face neck play chhattisgarh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP