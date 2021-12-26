Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 6 killed in boiler blast in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur
others

6 killed in boiler blast in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

At least six people were killed and many were injured when the boiler of a plant, meant for the preparation of processed food and confectionery, exploded in Muzaffarpur district on Sunday morning, officials said
Image for representation (File photo)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 01:09 PM IST
BySandeep Bhaskar

At least six people were killed and many were injured when the boiler of a plant, meant for the preparation of processed food and confectionery, exploded in Muzaffarpur district on Sunday morning, officials said.

The injured have been rushed to Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) at Muzaffarpur, the headquarter town of the district.

Confirming six deaths, Jayant Kant, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Muzaffarpur said the incident occurred at a noodles factory located in Bela Phase-2 under Bela police station. “Around six people were injured. We are looking into the matter,” said Kant.

When contacted, KP Singh, chief boiler inspector, Patna, said, “an accident has occurred. The exact cause of the same could not be known immediately”.

People familiar with the matter, quoting eyewitnesses, said the incident occurred owing to the blast in the boiler at around 10 am. “The intensity of the blast was so severe that its sound was heard up to 5 km away,” said a local.

RELATED STORIES

At the same time, the noodles factory completely collapsed. At present, 5 fire brigade vehicles have been rushed to the spot.

Police of Bela police station and Mithanpura police station have also reached the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP