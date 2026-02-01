6 killed, including 5 from same village, as auto-rickshaws collide with truck in Agra

Six people, including five from the same village, died in a road accident on Saturday when two auto-rickshaws collided head-on with a truck on the Agra-Jalesar Road, under the jurisdiction of the Khandoli police station in Agra. Damaged auto-rickshaw on the Agra-Jalesar Road in Agra. (HT)

Deputy commissioner of police, Aditya Kumar, confirmed six deaths in the tragic road accident, which occurred in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses revealed that one of the auto-rickshaws was overtaking the other on the narrow road leading towards Jalesar town of Etah district. The collision was so intense that both auto-rickshaws were thrown from the road, dashed into roadside trees and were severely damaged. The condition of both vehicles was beyond recognition.

In total, ten passengers and two drivers were injured in the accident and rushed to the emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra, where six of them succumbed to their major injuries.

The deceased included Braj Mohan, Lakhmi Chand, Ranveer, Devki Nandan, Udaiveer, all residents of Dhadhau village under the jurisdiction of the Sahpau police station in Hathras district, and Saeed–driver of one auto-rickshaw, identified as Saeed, a resident of Azampada locality in Agra city.

DCP Aditya Kumar informed that the truck driver was taken into custody.

It was revealed that the people killed were returning in the two auto-rickshaws after a visit to Jagannath Puri. They had hired the auto-rickshaws to reach home from the railway station. The group had travelled to Jagannath Puri by train on January 20 and returned to Agra Cantt railway station on Saturday.

One of the villagers who was with this team, Ram Dutt, had a miraculous escape as he got down on the way back to the village to purchase medicines.