6 more bodies fished out of Ganga in Buxar, 82 so far

BUXAR/ARA

Six more bodies were fished out of Ganga at Chausa in Bihar’s Buxar district late Wednesday evening, taking the total number of corpses recovered so far to 82, even as the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) issued notice to the Centre, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and sought an action-taken report within four weeks.

Buxar district magistrate (DM) Aman Samir said continuous patrolling was being done at Chakki, Simri, Brahmpur and Chausa ever since the bodies were first spotted floating in the river.

“People are being advised to avoid taking bath in the river. Since all bodies are floating downstream from UP side, it is not known what disease claimed them,” he said.

Top Bihar government officials have raised the matter with their counterparts in UP. “I spoke to home secretary of UP while DGP held talks with his UP counterpart. Clearly, the bodies have floated downstream as most of them were 5-6 days old. Ever since we put the net, bodies are not floating to Bihar side,” said Bihar’s additional chief secretary (home), Chaitanya Prasad.

Meanwhile, In a statement, the NHRC said it seems the public authorities have failed to take concentric efforts in educating the masses and checking the immersion of half burnt or unburnt dead bodies into the Ganga.