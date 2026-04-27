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60-year-old woman dies in Farrukhabad bee attack

At least four others who tried to rescue her, including family members, were injured in the incident.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 06:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Kanpur
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A 60-year-old woman died on Sunday after being fatally attacked by a swarm of bees outside her house in Sakwai village of Mohammadabad in Farrukhabad district. At least four others who tried to rescue her, including family members, were injured in the incident.

For representation only

The victim, Sudhira Devi, wife of the late Ballister Singh, was stung near a neem tree a short distance from her home around 11 am as she stepped out to collect milk. Residents said a beehive had formed in the tree and the bees swarmed her as she passed beneath it.

As she ran back toward her home, the bees followed. Her daughter-in-law, Sapna Devi, 35, and her grandchildren, Pari, 7, and Shaurya, 5, were among those stung when they rushed out on hearing her cries. The neighbours also sustained injuries.

Around 10 to 12 villagers eventually dispersed the swarm by lighting a fire and using the smoke.

Sudhira Devi was taken unconscious to a private hospital in the town, where doctors declared her dead after examination.

 
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