New Delhi: Delhi Police has recovered over 8 kilograms of heroin worth crores and arrested seven people, who were allegedly part of a drug trafficking racket operating in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, an officer said on Thursday.

Police seized the contraband during an operation that ran for about a month. (Representative photo)

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Police seized the contraband during an operation that ran for about a month.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said the racket surfaced with the arrest of Prakash Kumar, 31, a resident of Jharkhand’s Chatra district. Police said Kumar was allegedly involved in illegal cultivation of poppy on his agricultural land and supplied raw opium to other members of the gang.

Police said following a tip-off on September 16, they intercepted a car and arrested its 58-year-old occupant, Laxman Hooda, with 300 grams of heroin and ₹3 lakh cash.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Begampur police station, and an investigation was launched to ascertain the source of the contraband and arrest other members in the network, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} The probe led to the arrest of Anil Bhola, 51, with 501 grams of heroin; Bablu, 35, with 6.275 kg of the contraband; Ruksar Ali, 42, who ran a heroin manufacturing facility in Bareilly; Ajaj Ahmed, 38, with 501 grams of heroin; Mohammad Azhar, 20, with 551 grams of heroin and ₹9.81 lakh cash; and Prakash Kumar, 31, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The probe led to the arrest of Anil Bhola, 51, with 501 grams of heroin; Bablu, 35, with 6.275 kg of the contraband; Ruksar Ali, 42, who ran a heroin manufacturing facility in Bareilly; Ajaj Ahmed, 38, with 501 grams of heroin; Mohammad Azhar, 20, with 551 grams of heroin and ₹9.81 lakh cash; and Prakash Kumar, 31, police added. {{/usCountry}}

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