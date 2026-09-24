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7 new dengue cases take Prayagraj tally to 49

Prayagraj reports 7 new dengue cases, totaling 49 this year. Healthcare is strained, prompting anti-larval drives and public health advisories.

Updated on: Sep 24, 2026, 19:13:57 IST
By HT Correspondent, PRAYAGRAJ
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Seven new dengue cases were reported in Prayagraj on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 49 this year, as the infection continues to spread across urban and rural areas, particularly the low-lying localities.

Doctors have advised people with fever to avoid self-medication and consult a physician. (FILE PHOTO)
Doctors have advised people with fever to avoid self-medication and consult a physician. (FILE PHOTO)

District malaria officer (DMO) Dr Anand Singh said the latest cases were detected in Salori, Govindpur and Allapur in the city, and Chaka, Saidabad and Kaundhiyara rural areas in the rural areas.

The fresh cases were reported a day after three patients tested positive for dengue on Wednesday, with one case each detected in Salori, Shivkuti and Mumfordganj. The district has recorded 34 cases in the past 24 days.

The rising number of cases has put pressure on healthcare facilities, with several patients undergoing treatment at government and private hospitals across the city. Beds reserved for dengue patients at Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital, Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital and Moti Lal Nehru Divisional (Colvin) Hospital are occupied.

Dr Singh said special anti-larval and fogging drives had been launched in affected areas to curb mosquito breeding, while the municipal corporation is also carrying out regular fogging operations across the city.

Doctors have advised people with fever to avoid self-medication and consult a physician.

 
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