7 new dengue cases take Prayagraj tally to 49

Seven new dengue cases were reported in Prayagraj on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 49 this year, as the infection continues to spread across urban and rural areas, particularly the low-lying localities.

Doctors have advised people with fever to avoid self-medication and consult a physician. (FILE PHOTO)

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District malaria officer (DMO) Dr Anand Singh said the latest cases were detected in Salori, Govindpur and Allapur in the city, and Chaka, Saidabad and Kaundhiyara rural areas in the rural areas.

The fresh cases were reported a day after three patients tested positive for dengue on Wednesday, with one case each detected in Salori, Shivkuti and Mumfordganj. The district has recorded 34 cases in the past 24 days.

The rising number of cases has put pressure on healthcare facilities, with several patients undergoing treatment at government and private hospitals across the city. Beds reserved for dengue patients at Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital, Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital and Moti Lal Nehru Divisional (Colvin) Hospital are occupied.

Dr Singh said special anti-larval and fogging drives had been launched in affected areas to curb mosquito breeding, while the municipal corporation is also carrying out regular fogging operations across the city.

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{{^usCountry}} Health officials have advised residents to prevent water from stagnating in coolers, flower pots, discarded tyres and on rooftops, as such places can become breeding sites for mosquitoes. They also advised people to wear full-sleeved clothes and use mosquito nets to reduce the risk of infection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health officials have advised residents to prevent water from stagnating in coolers, flower pots, discarded tyres and on rooftops, as such places can become breeding sites for mosquitoes. They also advised people to wear full-sleeved clothes and use mosquito nets to reduce the risk of infection. {{/usCountry}}

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Doctors have advised people with fever to avoid self-medication and consult a physician.