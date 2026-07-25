70% of Varanasi under CCTV watch, 5K cops deployed for Sawan rush

Ahead of the holy month of Sawan, around 5,000 police personnel, 50 deputy superintendents of police (SP) and five senior officers will be deployed across Varanasi to ensure foolproof security for the lakhs of devotees expected to visit the holy city to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Commissioner of police (CP) Mohit Agarwal along with district magistrate (DM) Satyendra Kumar inspecting arrangements from Godowlia to Dashashwamedh in Varanasi on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The holy month of Sawan will be observed from July 30 to August 28 this year.

Nearly 70% of Varanasi will remain under CCTV surveillance, with additional security measures in place at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The city has also been divided into 5 zones and 15 sectors to ensure foolproof security for the lakhs of pilgrims expected during the holy month, commissioner of police (CP) Mohit Agarwal said after inspecting arrangements from Godowlia to Dashashwamedh along with district magistrate (DM) Satyendra Kumar.

He issued directions to ensure smooth traffic movement under the Reducing Traffic Congestion (RTC) scheme. Both officials inspected arrangements on foot from Godowlia to Dashashwamedh Ghat, reviewing measures related to pilgrim safety, convenience, traffic, and crowd management. Commissioner of police said special security arrangements would be in place on major routes and at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to manage the heavy influx of devotees, particularly on Sawan Mondays and Shivratri.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Agarwal said effective crowd management measures would be put in place to facilitate smooth darshan. To ensure pilgrim convenience and smooth movement, systematic barricading and Lost and Found centres will be set up at strategic locations to help reunite separated devotees with their families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agarwal said effective crowd management measures would be put in place to facilitate smooth darshan. To ensure pilgrim convenience and smooth movement, systematic barricading and Lost and Found centres will be set up at strategic locations to help reunite separated devotees with their families. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Plainclothes police personnel would be deployed in crowded areas, along temple routes and at other key locations to keep a close watch on anti-social and suspicious elements while ensuring the safety of pilgrims, he added.

Agarwal said nearly 70% of Varanasi is already under CCTV coverage, and surveillance of major routes, sensitive locations and crowded areas will be intensified during Sawan through the Trinetra system. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple area will be monitored from a dedicated control room, while another CCTV control room will be set up at the railway station to keep a continuous watch on pilgrim movement and any suspicious activity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Flood relief police, water police and PAC personnel will be deployed at major Ganga ghats to ensure pilgrim safety. Trained private divers will also be stationed for rapid rescue operations wherever required. To prevent devotees from entering deep waters while bathing in the Ganga, barricades will be installed at vulnerable stretches, with water police and other security personnel maintaining constant vigil.

A dedicated lane will be reserved from Prayagraj to Mohansarai to ensure the smooth and safe movement of Kanwar pilgrims and facilitate an uninterrupted yatra. Temporary police booths will be established at strategic points along the route, while rest areas and medical aid centres will be set up to provide prompt assistance to devotees whenever needed.

To strengthen security and ensure swift police assistance along the Kanwar route, a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) or Phantom squad will be deployed every 4 km to provide an immediate response to any emergency or distress call.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Agarwal said ensuring the convenience, safety and smooth movement of devotees remains the administration’s top priority.