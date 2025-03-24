Menu Explore
74 persons arrested in cybercrime cases in 3 years in Tripura: Govt in Assembly

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Mar 24, 2025 09:54 PM IST

The Tripura home department said a total of 9,308 complaints were registered at different police stations from 2023 till this January

AGARTALA: Tripura has recorded a total of 123 cases and arrests of 74 persons in connection with cybercrime related complaints in the last three years, according to a Home Department report tabled in the state Assembly.

The Tripura home department said trained officers have been deployed to manage cyber crime related issues.
Of the total 123 cases, the police lodged nine suo moto cases, the report said.

The Home Department set up a cybercrime unit under state police crime branch as per a notification on November 12 in 2018. Later, cybercrime cells were constituted at district-level to manage cybercrime-related issues. All the vital cybercrime related complaints registered in different police stations are forwarded to cybercrime unit with approval of the director general of police (DGP) for a deep investigation.

A total of 151 officials and 113 police officers, trained in handling cybercrime-related cases, have been deployed to manage these issues, as stated in the report.

Besides, different awareness campaigns including campaigns through social media are being conducted to make people become aware of cybercrimes.

The cybercrime cell, in association with National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal assists in unfreezing the frozen bank accounts, recovering fraudulent funds, removing objectionable posts on social media with lodging cybercrime-related complaints.

In last October, DGP Amitabha Ranjan announced that a cybercrime police station would be launched for the first time to address complaints related to digital criminal activities.

Another Home Department report stated that a total of 9,308 complaints were registered at different police stations from 2023 till this January. Of the total, investigation of 8,485 complaints were completed.

