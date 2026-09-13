7-year-old boy crushed to death by school bus in Gorakhpur

A seven-year-old boy was crushed to death under the wheels of a school bus near Naichpar village under Pipraich police station limits on Saturday morning, sparking outrage among villagers.

Police are probing the alleged negligence of the bus driver and the sequence of events that led to the child’s death. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The incident occurred around 8:15 am when the boy, identified as Himanshu—a class 2 student and resident of Naichpar village—was waiting outside his home to board the school bus along with two other children. According to reports, two children had already boarded when Himanshu slipped while attempting to get into the bus and came under its wheels after the bus allegedly moved.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Family members and neighbours rushed the injured boy to a community health centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following the incident, angry villagers chased the bus and allegedly assaulted the driver. Police reached the spot and took the driver into custody to prevent further violence. The school bus was also seized.

Circle officer Kundan Singh said the driver has been detained, while the boy’s body was sent for post-mortem examination as part of the legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Dharendra Tripathi directed the Block Education Officers (BEOs) to conduct an inquiry into the incident and issued a notice to the school manager. The inquiry will look into the circumstances leading to the accident and whether the school management had followed the prescribed safety norms for transporting students.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police are probing the alleged negligence of the bus driver and the sequence of events that led to the child’s death. Officials said further action would be taken based on the findings of the police and departmental inquiries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police are probing the alleged negligence of the bus driver and the sequence of events that led to the child’s death. Officials said further action would be taken based on the findings of the police and departmental inquiries. {{/usCountry}}