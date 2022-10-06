8 drown during idol immersion in Bengal

Kolkata/Siliguri: Eight people were killed and 13 others injured in flash floods in the Mal river in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district during an idol immersion procession of the Goddess Durga on the last day of Puja festivities in the state, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, the flash floods occurred around 9.15pm on Wednesday, when the idol immersions were being carried out by followers in the Malbazar in Dooars areas of Jalpaiguri.

Like most rivers in the Dooars region, the Mal also gets flooded during rain in the Himalayan foothills, and it was raining heavily in the Kalimpong hills when the accident took place, a senior police officer said. He added that devotees were not aware of the rising water level in the upper stream of the river.

“Eight people, including a child and four women, were killed, and 13 others were injured. Over 50 people were rescued. There is no information of anyone missing,” said Moumita Godara Basu, Jalpaiguri district magistrate. “Search operation is still being carried out in the downstream. It is still raining.”

Soon after the incident, both the Prime Minister’s Office and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the dead, and ₹50,000 to the injured.

“Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones: PM @narendramodi,” the PM’s Office tweeted early on Thursday.

“A tragic flash flood hit the Mal River in Jalpaiguri as Durga Visarjan was underway. 8 people lost their lives, I pray that their families find strength & solace in these difficult times,” Banerjee said on Twitter.

Officials said a large crowd had gathered for idol immersion, but did not specify the number Due to the flash flood, the level of water rose from around six inches to 3.5 feet within a few seconds, they said.

But there were allegations -- by officials, devotees and opposition parties -- about lack of preparedness by the district administration.

“A similar flash flood had hit the river last month in which a truck was swept away. The meteorological department had warned of heavy rain in Jalpaiguri and the hilly regions of Kalimpong, where the river originates,” said an official of the district administration, requesting anonymity. The official added that less than 10 civil defence personnel were deployed at the immersion site even though thousands of people had gathered. “They (the personnel) had no life jackets. There were no rescue boats on stand-by. They were just equipped with a rope,” said the official.

Local residents said that boulders were placed on the river bed to accumulate water for idol immersion. The temporary dam collapsed in the flash flood, washing away people.

Local resident Chappa Oraon said : “Immersions were going on and hundreds had gathered on the banks. Within a few minutes the water started rising. We could see people being washed away and they were screaming. Those standing on the banks could do little.”

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Trinamool Congress-led government over the incident.

“Considering the characteristics of the river, the district administration should have made arrangements accordingly. But the administration wasn’t prepared,” said BJP legislator Manoj Tigga, who visited the spot on Thursday.

“The dam was created to facilitate the sand and stone mafias. The minister concerned and the chairman of the local municipality should be arrested,” tweeted Sukanta Majumdar, BJP state president.

The TMC rubbished the allegations, saying what happened was an accident, and the administration jumped into action to save over 50 people.

“It was a tragedy and very unfortunate. But the BJP is playing politics over dead bodies. The state and district administration are taking all steps to stand beside the families,” said Udayan Guha, north Bengal development minister. “Fault and negligence, if any, may be analysed later and steps will be taken against any person found at fault.”

The state BJP is sending a nine-member delegation to Jalpaiguri on Friday.