8 women held for stealing woollens from hosiery factory in Ludhiana

At least eight women have been arrested for stealing woollen from a hosiery factory in Daulat Colony of Daresi area. The women entered the factory seeking alms to feed their children.

The accused have been identified as Reena, Ruby, Maya, Rooma, Santi, Sammi, Anjali and Sharbati— all residents of Kheta Basti, Bathinda. The women, along with their families, are living in a grain market in Ludhiana.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of hosiery factory owner Vinayak Vasudeva of South City. Vasudeva said on January 7, the women came to his factory seeking alms to feed their children. He went inside the office to take the money but found some woollens stuffed in a bag missing when he returned, he said, adding that he ran after the accused and informed the police.

He nabbed the women near a filling station in Daulat Colony and recovered 100 packets of woollens from their possession.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh,the investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Sections 380 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.