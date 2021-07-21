Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
80-year-old temple founder shot dead in Bihar’s Madhepura, body recovered

Police on Wednesday recovered the body of an 80-year-old man after he was shot dead in Madhepura district, officials said
By Aditya Nath Jha, Madhepura
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Police on Wednesday recovered the body of an 80-year-old man after he was shot dead in Madhepura district, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Bhola Prasad Shah, was the founder of a local temple. His body was found 300m away from the temple located under Udakishunganj police station area, police said.

According to the police, Shah had established the Sukhasini Hanuman Temple after being released from jail in 1998 in a murder case.

“The deceased served seven-year imprisonment in connection with a murder case and was released from jail in 1998. After his release, he was active in temple construction work and established the Sukhasini Temple,” Udakishunganj sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Satish Kumar said.

However, there was tension in the area following the murder and police into the crime, officials said.

Shah’s body was sent to Madhepura sadar hospital for postmortem examination.

“My father was dedicated to temple construction work for over two decades and used to sleep in the temple. On the night of the incident, he returned after attending a religious gathering held about one kilometre from the temple,” Shah’s son Vikas Kumar said.

He added, “He went to sleep soon after returning. He was shot dead early Wednesday morning, as I saw him sleeping around 2 am.”

