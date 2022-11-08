8-year-old boy dies days after eating at b’day party in Mohanlalganj, 54 others ill

LUCKNOW: Days after several people fell ill due to the food served at a birthday party in the Gaura village under Mohanlalganj police station limits, an eight-year-old boy died of food poisoning early on Tuesday morning. The minor victim, Aman, was undergoing treatment at the city-based King George’s Medical University (KGMU) since he developed the infection from the “contaminated” meal.

Following Aman’s death, Hanuman Prasad, Mohanlalganj’s sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) visited his house along with his team. Police took stock of the condition of his other family members, who have also been suffering from food poisoning due to the birthday dinner.

On Tuesday, the SDM reassured that a detailed inquiry into the matter is underway and stern action will be taken against those whose negligence led to the incident. While the SDM has already ordered the collection of food and water samples served at the birthday party so that they can be sent for examination, an FIR will likely be lodged against the organiser of the party, held on October 31.

Sharing further details, a police official said that the boy’s condition deteriorated around 4 am. He could not be saved. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

At the time of filing this report, 54 people -- including 30 children -- were undergoing treatment for food poisoning and related issues. They all had the contaminated meal at the birthday party of one-year-old Keshu. The party was organised by Keshu’s father Sunny Rawat.

Taking cognisance of the incident, chief medical officer Dr Manoj Agarwal had visited the Gaura village earlier to examine the condition of those who fell due to the birthday food. Several of those who fell ill due to the food are being treated at the Mohanlalganj community health centre, the Balrampur Hospital, and the KGMU.