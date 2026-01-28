A lifetime etched in brass earns artisan Padma Shri honour

In a proud moment for Moradabad- globally known as India’s “Brass City”— master artisan Chiranji Lal Yadav (74) has been selected for the Padma Shri Award 2026 in the field of Arts, recognising his extraordinary contribution to preserving and promoting the traditional craft of brass engraving. Chiranji Lal Yadav (Sourced)

The Padma Awards, among India’s highest civilian honours, were announced on the eve of Republic Day by the Goverment of India. It recognised individuals for distinguished and exceptional service across diverse fields. Born and raised in Moradabad, Chiranji Lal Yadav grew up surrounded by the city’s centuries-old brassware tradition. Immersed in the local handicrafts ecosystem from a young age, he developed a deep connection with the craft that would define his life’s work. He formally began his journey in brass engraving in 1970 and, by 2026, has devoted over 55 years to mastering and sustaining the art.

Specialising in intricate brass engraving, Yadav is known for creating finely detailed designs on vases, plates, tea coasters, decorative figures and trays. His work often features floral patterns, animals and traditional Indian motifs, executed with remarkable precision. Blending age-old techniques with subtle innovation, his creations have found admirers in both domestic and international markets.

Yadav operates Chiranji Lal Handicrafts, a manufacturing unit in Moradabad that produces a wide range of brass products. Over the years, his expertise has been showcased at numerous exhibitions across India, including events in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. At several of these platforms, he has conducted live demonstrations, educating audiences about the skill, patience and artistry involved in brass engraving.

Yadav’s contribution has been acknowledged with multiple honours. He received the National Merit Certificate in 2008 for excellence in brass engraving and was selected to participate in prestigious national platforms such as the International Surajkund Crafts Mela. Between 2019 and 2022, he was also listed among master craftspersons under government recognitions, including affiliations linked to the Shilp Guru.

The Padma Shri Award 2026, conferred in the “unsung heroes” category, recognises not only his artistic excellence but also his role in elevating Moradabad’s brass industry on the global stage and his contribution to arts and public service.

Reacting to the honour, Yadav expressed surprise and joy. “This feels really wonderful, it’s a matter of great happiness. I didn’t even know about it myself, but congratulations started coming in from people,” he said. Reflecting on his long journey, he added, “Actually everyone already knows- my name is known all over India. During the exhibitions, I have traveled everywhere and even conducted demonstrations.” Speaking about his motivation, he remarked, “From the bottom of my heart, my only intention has been to progress and take this work forward.”

Beyond his personal achievements, Yadav has played a crucial role in sustaining the brass engraving tradition. Through the Guru–Shishya (teacher–disciple) system, he has trained thousands of artisans, helping generate employment and preserve skills in Moradabad’s handicraft sector. His efforts have brought national and international attention to Indian handicrafts at a time when traditional industries face challenges from modernisation and declining interest among the youth.