A year after Galwan clash, slain soldier’s family awaits power, gas connection

Twenty one-year-old Ganesh Hansda of 16 Bihar Regiment laid down his life to secure India’s border during Galwan clash with Chinese army on the night of June 16 last year. His family members are still awaiting the promised electric and cooking gas connections in their thatched house at Kosaphaliya village under Baheragora block in East Singhbhum district, a year after his martyrdom.

The state government also promised a government job to a member of the family on compensatory grounds, five acres of land at a location of the family’s choice and recommend a petrol pump for them to the Central Government. However, it was yet to fulfil its promises.

Lamenting the same, his elder brother Dinesh Hansda (26) said “We are hurt that my brother , who sacrificed his life for the nation at such a young age, is not getting the honour he deserved. Chief minister Hemant Soren promised government job to a member of the family, five acres of land and a petrol pump for us. None of the aid has reached us as of now.”

Last year, the then Ghatshila SDO provided a gas stove and an LPG cylinder to the family when the entire district administration came down to the village.

Besides, the family also got the ₹10 lakh compensation from the state government, while Ganesh’s mother Kapra Hansda has been getting his pension from the Indian Army. “But my 67-year-old father Subda Hansda is still not getting old-age pension. We just want to lead our life with self-respect,” said Dinesh.

A Jamshedpur-based NGO Sampoorna Manavta Kalyan Sangh (SMKS) convenor Sanjay Giri said they planned to set up a statue of Ganesh Hansda at Bansda chowk. “Governor Draupadi Murmu gave her consent to unveil it on Wednesday, but it has been postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions. We will hold a massive programme with 10,000 people to unveil the statue after two months when situation improves. The Governor has also agreed to our proposal,” said Giri.

Meanwhile, Congress national spokesperson Dr Ajoy Kumar wrote to CM Hemant Soren, requesting him to fulfil the promises of a government job, land and petrol pump to families of Ganesh Hansda and another slain soldier Kundan Kant Ojha of Sahibganj district.

“Both were sole bread earners of their families. The state government has given ₹10 lakh compensation, but Covid-19 pandemic delayed the process of government job and five acres of agricultural land. I hope the Jharkhand CM will also write to the Government of India for petrol pumps for the national heroes from Jharkhand,” said Dr Ajoy.

Former Baheragora MLA and BJP state spokesperson Kunal Sarangi blasted the state government for failing to honour it’s promises. “Leave aside, government job, land or petrol pump, Ganesh Hansda’s elderly father Subda Hansda is not getting old-age pension. The state government has forgotten all its promises,” said Sarangi. Shourya Chakra winner Md Javed and Sainik Parishad, local JMM MLA Samir Mohanty also paid their respects to the slain soldier on Wednesday.