AAP, BJP trade barbs over Mangolpuri murder, demand 1 crore as compensation

New Delhi The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the law and order situation in Delhi and demanded that the Central government give 1 crore compensation to the family of Rinku Sharma, whose murder had triggered tension in the city's Mangolpuri area last week
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:37 PM IST

New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the law and order situation in Delhi and demanded that the Central government give 1 crore compensation to the family of Rinku Sharma, whose murder had triggered tension in the city’s Mangolpuri area last week.

The BJP hit back accusing the AAP of engaging in “petty politics” on the issue and instead demanded that the Delhi government pay 1 crore compensation to Sharma’s family.

Sharma, who worked as a lab technician at a private hospital, was stabbed while returning home from a birthday party on Wednesday night.

The murder of the 25-year-old had taken communal colours on Friday, with some leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating on social media that Sharma was collecting money for construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

While the AAP is in charge of the elected government in Delhi, law and order (which involves the charge of the Delhi Police) comes under the purview BJP-led Central government.

“The family of victim Rinku Sharma alleged that the utterance of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has resulted in Rinku Sharma’s murder. People belonging to all communities are unsafe in Delhi, such is the law and order situation. People of Delhi voted for the BJP in the Centre in a huge majority for the last two consecutive terms, but the BJP has miserably failed to protect them. Why has Union home minister Amit Shah not visited the family of Rinku Sharma yet and why didn’t he at least tweet about this matter?” said the AAP’s national spokesperson Raghav Chadha.

While the AAP won the last two Assembly elections in Delhi with thumping majorities, the BJP won all seven seats in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Chadha further said, “Is it right for the home minister of a country to go on an election campaign in West Bengal and not to be present in Delhi, when such an incident has taken place? When will the BJP-ruled Central government announce 1 crore compensation for the victim’s family? The Aam Aadmi Party stands with the family of Rinku Sharma and it will provide all financial assistance.”

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, however, hit back saying, “The Arvind Kejriwal is engaging in petty politics over the issue. Where is the award wapsi movement now and where are the people who organise candle light vigils? Why have they not organised a protest yet? Kejriwal is showing solidarity with the same bunch of people. Kejriwal stands with Tahir Hussain, Sharjil Imam and other accused of Delhi riots, but he cannot visit the family of Rinku Sharma. Why? Rinku Sharma’s family was manhandled when they went to meet the CM at his residence. Why? We demand the he should pay the family 1 crore as compensation immediately.”

