Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: AAP stages protest over Lakhimpur Kheri violence
others

Ludhiana: AAP stages protest over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Updated on Oct 06, 2021 01:36 AM IST
AAP leaders staging a protest in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Lambasting the union and the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government over the alleged killing of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in UP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in various assembly constituencies of the city on Tuesday.

Seeking arrest of the union minister of state for home, Ajay Mishra Teni, and his son Ashish Mishra, the AAP leaders stated that the ‘BJP goons’ are openly killing the farmers in a bid to suppress their voice against the three farm laws.

The protests were organised at Jalandhar Bypass, Samrala Chowk, Basti Jodhewal Chowk, Grain Market near Gill Road, and Shimlapuri Area.

Aman Mohi, AAP in-charge, Lok Sabha constituency, demanded that the union minister and his son should be arrested immediately and the former should be removed from the union cabinet for fair inquiry into the matter.

Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), in charge of Ludhiana east constituency, said the BJP should realise that the farmers will not recede until the farm laws are repealed. AAP has always stood with the farmers and will continue to do so, he added.

