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AB-PMJAY norm violations: Action taken against 59 hospitals in Chhattisgarh

Officials said the action has been taken in accordance with scheme provisions and National Health Authority guidelines.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 11:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The State Nodal Agency of Chhattisgarh has initiated action against 59 hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) for failing to comply with mandatory guidelines under the Hospital Empanelment Module (HEM 2.0), officials said.

Representational image.

According to the health department, the action follows directions from the National Health Authority, which had made it compulsory for all empanelled hospitals to update their profiles and upload required documents on the HEM 2.0 portal by December 31, 2025. Despite repeated reminders, several hospitals neither updated their information nor responded to queries raised on the portal.

Based on district-level recommendations and review, 21 hospitals that did not submit any application have been suspended until further orders. These include New Ayushman Hospital (Bemetara); AP Surgical Center, IMI Hospital, Aum Hospital, Sai Kripa Multispeciality Hospital and Gangotri Hospital (Durg); Someshwar Hospital (Gariyaband); Sewa Bhawan Hospital (Mahasamund); and Jowhary Hospital, Mahadev Hospital, New Raipura Hospital, Shivam Hospital, Saubhagya Hospital, Jain Hospital, Laxmi Hospital & Maternity Home, Siddhi Vinayak Hospital, Vardaan Hospital, Vasudev Multispeciality Hospital, Shri Rama Multispeciality Hospital, Maa Sharda Nursing Home and Om Netra Kendra & Laser Vision (Raipur).

Officials said the action has been taken in accordance with scheme provisions and National Health Authority guidelines to ensure transparency, accountability and quality healthcare delivery. The State Nodal Agency has urged all empanelled hospitals to comply with HEM 2.0 norms and complete pending documentation within the stipulated timeline to ensure uninterrupted services under the scheme.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / AB-PMJAY norm violations: Action taken against 59 hospitals in Chhattisgarh
Home / Cities / Other Cities / AB-PMJAY norm violations: Action taken against 59 hospitals in Chhattisgarh
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