The State Nodal Agency of Chhattisgarh has initiated action against 59 hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) for failing to comply with mandatory guidelines under the Hospital Empanelment Module (HEM 2.0), officials said.

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According to the health department, the action follows directions from the National Health Authority, which had made it compulsory for all empanelled hospitals to update their profiles and upload required documents on the HEM 2.0 portal by December 31, 2025. Despite repeated reminders, several hospitals neither updated their information nor responded to queries raised on the portal.

Based on district-level recommendations and review, 21 hospitals that did not submit any application have been suspended until further orders. These include New Ayushman Hospital (Bemetara); AP Surgical Center, IMI Hospital, Aum Hospital, Sai Kripa Multispeciality Hospital and Gangotri Hospital (Durg); Someshwar Hospital (Gariyaband); Sewa Bhawan Hospital (Mahasamund); and Jowhary Hospital, Mahadev Hospital, New Raipura Hospital, Shivam Hospital, Saubhagya Hospital, Jain Hospital, Laxmi Hospital & Maternity Home, Siddhi Vinayak Hospital, Vardaan Hospital, Vasudev Multispeciality Hospital, Shri Rama Multispeciality Hospital, Maa Sharda Nursing Home and Om Netra Kendra & Laser Vision (Raipur).

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{{^usCountry}} Another 12 hospitals have been suspended for not updating information and failing to respond to queries. These include Pinaki Sobha Hospital & Maternity Care (GPM); MD Modi Memorial Hospital (Janjgir-Champa); Netam Hospital & Infertility Centre (Kondagaon); Shri Uttam Sai Care Hospital (Mahasamund); and Shree Dani Care Multispeciality Hospital, Shree Krishna Multispeciality Hospital, Shri Mahaveer Hospital, Shri Sai Ram Hospital, Kalda Nursing Home, Kanha Multispeciality Hospital, Pragya Hospital and Life Care Hospital (Raipur). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another 12 hospitals have been suspended for not updating information and failing to respond to queries. These include Pinaki Sobha Hospital & Maternity Care (GPM); MD Modi Memorial Hospital (Janjgir-Champa); Netam Hospital & Infertility Centre (Kondagaon); Shri Uttam Sai Care Hospital (Mahasamund); and Shree Dani Care Multispeciality Hospital, Shree Krishna Multispeciality Hospital, Shri Mahaveer Hospital, Shri Sai Ram Hospital, Kalda Nursing Home, Kanha Multispeciality Hospital, Pragya Hospital and Life Care Hospital (Raipur). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In addition, payment and pre-authorisation have been stopped for 26 hospitals whose applications were incomplete and not resubmitted. These include Shakuntala Hospital (Balod); Suvidha Hospital (Durg); Roop Jeevan Hospital (Kabirdham); Shree Radhe Krishna Care Hospital (Mahasamund); and Pandey Nursing Home, Drishti Netralay, Vaidehi Hospital, Anant Hospital, Shree Sai Care Hospital, Anushka Hospital, Mamta Hospital, Lalmati Multispeciality Hospital, Karma Hospital, Shree Ram Multispeciality Hospital, Raipur Hospital & Research Center, Srimaa Sarada Arogyadham Hospital, Roopjeevan Hospital, Shri Dani Care Hospital, Jeevan Anmol Hospital, Sadbhavna Hospital, Ekta Institute of Child Health, Chandrani Sardarilal Eye & ENT Hospital, Rawatpura Sarkar Hospital, Aastha Multispeciality Hospital, Chhattisgarh Eye Hospital and Shashwat Hospital (Raipur unless specified). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition, payment and pre-authorisation have been stopped for 26 hospitals whose applications were incomplete and not resubmitted. These include Shakuntala Hospital (Balod); Suvidha Hospital (Durg); Roop Jeevan Hospital (Kabirdham); Shree Radhe Krishna Care Hospital (Mahasamund); and Pandey Nursing Home, Drishti Netralay, Vaidehi Hospital, Anant Hospital, Shree Sai Care Hospital, Anushka Hospital, Mamta Hospital, Lalmati Multispeciality Hospital, Karma Hospital, Shree Ram Multispeciality Hospital, Raipur Hospital & Research Center, Srimaa Sarada Arogyadham Hospital, Roopjeevan Hospital, Shri Dani Care Hospital, Jeevan Anmol Hospital, Sadbhavna Hospital, Ekta Institute of Child Health, Chandrani Sardarilal Eye & ENT Hospital, Rawatpura Sarkar Hospital, Aastha Multispeciality Hospital, Chhattisgarh Eye Hospital and Shashwat Hospital (Raipur unless specified). {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the action has been taken in accordance with scheme provisions and National Health Authority guidelines to ensure transparency, accountability and quality healthcare delivery. The State Nodal Agency has urged all empanelled hospitals to comply with HEM 2.0 norms and complete pending documentation within the stipulated timeline to ensure uninterrupted services under the scheme.

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