ABVP accuses Ajay Rai of ‘politicising’ student issues; U.P. Cong prez hits back

LUCKNOW The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has slammed Congress U.P. president Ajay Rai for what they claim are attempts to tarnish and politicise esteemed academic institutions, ranging from BHU to Allahabad University, through his divisive political maneuvers. The right-wing student organisation alleges that Ajay Rai’s recent rhetoric and statements regarding a regrettable incident of a female student’s molestation at Banaras Hindu University have crossed a line.

Ajay Rai (PTI)

Moreover, ABVP alleges that Rai has now turned his attention to an older student movement at Allahabad University. It is disheartening that instead of addressing the pressing issues faced by students, Congress President Ajay Rai is being accused of exploiting them for his own political gains, thereby influencing the pursuit of justice.

In the case of Allahabad University, ABVP claims that a tragic incident on July 11, 2023, resulted in the untimely death of a student named Ashutosh Dubey, due to a lack of medical security and negligence on the part of the university administration. Following this incident, student leaders from Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and NSUI vandalized the university, resulting in a scuffle within the Sanskrit department. A formal complaint was lodged on July 13, 2023.

ABVP workers assert their commitment to standing strong and upholding the principles of justice and accountability while rejecting any false narratives or attempts to distort the truth.

On the other hand, Ajay Rai, in a post on social media, wrote, “Atendra Singh is presently the minister of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the hereditary organisation of the ‘Sangh,’ Kashi province, against whom an FIR has been registered for allegedly entering the Sanskrit department of Allahabad University and committing acts of molestation and theft against female teachers.”

His post further reads, “On one hand, there is a case of misconduct with a student at IIT-BHU, and on the other hand, this appalling incident in Prayagraj (Allahabad). This is the character of ABVP.”

