ABVP demands entrance test for admission in CHS of BHU

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members protested against the lottery system and merit-based admission system in Classes 6, 9 and 11 of the Central Hindu School (CHS) of the Banaras Hindu University.

They laid siege to the central office of BHU and submitted a memorandum to a senior BHU official, addressed to BHU vice-chancellor, Sudhir K Jain, to press for their demand to conduct a school entrance test for admission to various classes in the CHS, instead of continuing to follow the lottery system and merit-based admission system.

ABVP BHU unit president Abhay Pratap Singh said, “Entrance examination is conducted every year for admission to the CHS. During the last two years due to Coronavirus, a lottery and merit-based process was followed for admission. But this year the situation is normal. Therefore, an entrance examination should be conducted this year. But the university administration wants to follow the same lottery system for admissions this year. The ABVP opposes this decision of the university administration and demands that the entrance examination for admission in CHS be conducted from this session itself.”

