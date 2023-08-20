ABVP levels corruption allegations against Gorakhpur University’s V-C

LUCKNOW The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members have made grave allegations of corruption against Professor Rajesh Kumar Singh, the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Deendayal Upadhyaya University (DDU) Gorakhpur.

Gorakhpur University (HT File)

In a press conference held on Sunday at the ABVP office in Lucknow, ABVP general secretary Yagyavalkya Shukla presented documentary evidence including FIRs and a case filed with the Lokayukta against the V-C, pertaining to his time as the head of Bihar’s Purnia University.

The charges being levelled against Professor Rajesh Singh in Gorakhpur are not new. The Lokayukta is currently investigating an FIR against him in connection with corruption allegations that arose during his tenure as the V-C of Purnia University in Bihar.

ABVP has raised questions about how Singh was appointed as the V-C in Uttar Pradesh despite the ongoing Lokayukta’s investigation. ABVP members have also called for scrutiny of the search committee that recommended his appointment.

During his tenure as V-C in Bihar, Singh is accused of extorting money from colleges, misusing seminar funds, and manipulating university finances through fraudulent bills. He also jeopardised the future of 18,000 students who were admitted to the university without proper authorisation.

ABVP alleges that similar irregularities occurred in Gorakhpur during Singh’s time as V-C, including illegal recovery from colleges, failure to provide degrees despite taking fees, involvement in various scams, unauthorized tree felling, suspensions of teachers, and false cases against students.

Yagyavalkya Shukla from ABVP stated, “Prof Rajesh Singh’s actions have tarnished the reputation of both Purnia University and Gorakhpur University. He has been found guilty of irregularities. ABVP demands swift action against the V-C and all those involved in this corruption. The arbitrary behaviour of V-Cs has led to a communication breakdown on campuses. ABVP asserts that teachers and students hold equal stakes in the campus and demands immediate student union elections across all educational institutions in the state.”

ABVP also highlights the resignations of V-Cs from Agra University, Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, and Abdul Kalam Technical University due to corruption allegations. They assert that Prof. Singh should also be removed.

Meanwhile, ABVP’s Awadh province minister, Akash Patel, expressed concern over the “exploitation” of students in Uttar Pradesh. He mentioned irregular fee hikes and extortion from colleges and warned of potential protests if such exploitation continues.

In response to ABVP’s allegations, Professor Rajesh Singh, in a memorandum to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, labelled the accusations as baseless, stating that no inquiries were initiated against him for irregularities during his tenure at Purnia University. He dismissed the complaints without substantial evidence.

It is noteworthy that Professor Rajesh Kumar Singh’s current tenure will end on September 5 this year, and the search for a new V-C has been initiated.

Meanwhile, DDU Gorakhpur University authorities have taken action, expelling 18 students and banning the entry of six others, in response to the vandalism of the V-C’s office and an assault on him and the registrar by unruly students on July 21.

