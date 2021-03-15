Active cases in Ludhiana cross 1,000-mark as 197 more test positive

As many as 197 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 1,077.

It is after over five months that the single-day count in the district has crossed the 190-mark. On September 24, 2020, the district had recorded 191 cases.

Meanwhile, a cop posted in Shahkot of Jalandhar breathed his last in a city hospital on Sunday after battling the virus for over a month. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Shahkot) Varinder Pal Singh, 52, had been admitted to SPS Hospital of Ludhiana on February 8. Medical superintendent Rajiv Kundra said DSP Singh had come to the hospital with complaints of fever, breathlessness and acute kidney disease. He is believed to have caught virus while on duty. He was a resident of BRS Nagar of Ludhiana. His mortal remains were consigned to the flames at the Sunet crematorium on Sunday evening.

He is the second high-ranking police official, having a Ludhiana connection, to have succumbed to the virus. In April 2020, the city had lost assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kohli to the virus.

Meanwhile, the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases has left the authorities worried. It is for the ninth time in the last 14 days that the city has witnessed over 100 cases.

The district’s death toll, however, did not see any change on Sunday. As the DSP had tested positive in Jalandhar, he does not figure in Ludhiana’s tally.

5 teachers, 10 students positive

Among the 197 new cases, five are teachers while 10 are students of various government schools in the city. The infected teachers are from the government schools of Mullapur, Bhaini Barringa, BRS Nagar, Deshmesh Nagar and Mangali Nichi. Five students testing positive from Government Senior Secondary School, Basti Jodhewal, while from Multipurpose School, three students were found infected. Two students were found infected at Nightingale Nursing College, Narangwal.