News / Cities / Others / Activists rally against ‘soaring prices’ of essentials, urge govt action

Activists rally against ‘soaring prices’ of essentials, urge govt action

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 12, 2023 07:52 PM IST

A memorandum was submitted to the Uttar Pradesh Governor through the District Magistrate, outlining several demands.

LUCKNOW Political parties and activist groups joined forces on Monday for a demonstration against rising inflation and employment issues, marching from Parivartan Chowk to the Collectorate. Participants included members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Lucknow District Committee, All India Democratic Women’s Association, and Kisan Sabha.

Protest rally (HT Photo)
Protest rally (HT Photo)

Under the leadership of CPM District Secretary Madhu Garg and Praveen Singh, women played a prominent role in the protest, expressing their discontent with inflation by banging plates and rollers while chanting slogans like “ghati kamai, badhati mehnaghai” (decreasing income, increasing inflation) and “hukmarano jawab do” (those in power should give answers).

A memorandum was submitted to the Uttar Pradesh Governor through the District Magistrate, outlining several demands. These included subsidising LPG to make it available for 500, ensuring affordable rates for essential items such as pulses, edible oil, soap, sugar, and baby powder at ration shops, and addressing the issue of expensive education.

Protesters stressed the need to increase the education budget to make it accessible to all and highlighted the challenges of expensive medicines and medical tests, preventing poor patients from receiving necessary treatment. The memorandum called for enhancing public health facilities, filling vacant government positions, and creating employment opportunities for young people.

Key participants in the demonstration included Vandana Rai, Suman Singh, Maya, Sushila, JB Yadav, and KK Chaturvedi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out