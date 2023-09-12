Activists rally against ‘soaring prices’ of essentials, urge govt action

LUCKNOW Political parties and activist groups joined forces on Monday for a demonstration against rising inflation and employment issues, marching from Parivartan Chowk to the Collectorate. Participants included members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Lucknow District Committee, All India Democratic Women’s Association, and Kisan Sabha. Protest rally (HT Photo)

Under the leadership of CPM District Secretary Madhu Garg and Praveen Singh, women played a prominent role in the protest, expressing their discontent with inflation by banging plates and rollers while chanting slogans like “ghati kamai, badhati mehnaghai” (decreasing income, increasing inflation) and “hukmarano jawab do” (those in power should give answers).

A memorandum was submitted to the Uttar Pradesh Governor through the District Magistrate, outlining several demands. These included subsidising LPG to make it available for ₹500, ensuring affordable rates for essential items such as pulses, edible oil, soap, sugar, and baby powder at ration shops, and addressing the issue of expensive education.

Protesters stressed the need to increase the education budget to make it accessible to all and highlighted the challenges of expensive medicines and medical tests, preventing poor patients from receiving necessary treatment. The memorandum called for enhancing public health facilities, filling vacant government positions, and creating employment opportunities for young people.

Key participants in the demonstration included Vandana Rai, Suman Singh, Maya, Sushila, JB Yadav, and KK Chaturvedi.

