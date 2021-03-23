Advancing farmers’ movement true tribute to Bhagat Singh: BKU faction

Observing the 90th martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, hung by the British government on March 23, 1931, on Tuesday Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) state general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan said advancing the farmers’ movement will be the only real and truthful way to pay homage to the martyrs. “Keeping aside differences of caste, religion and community to defeat the imperialist attack of the Modi government on land, employment and bread will be a truthful way to pay homage to the martyrs,” he told a gathering at Tikri border.

Following a call from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the farmer outfit observed the martyrdom day of the martyrs at Delhi’s Tikri border where thousands of farmers including women and youths paid tribute to the freedom fighters. Kalan added that the struggle against the three ‘black laws’ will continue till these were not repealed.

“The youth and farmers have failed the nefarious moves of the Modi government to defeat the farmer struggle. The Centre tried to create a rift in the farmer struggle and then associating it only with a specific religion and finally unleashing a wave of police repression. All of such oppressive methods have been of no use,” he added.

Union state vice-president Jaswinder Singh Longowal said that the Modi government was following the “divide and rule” policy of the country’s erstwhile ‘British masters’, against whom the martyrs launched a struggle and even sacrificed their lives.

State general secretary of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, Laxhman Singh Sewewala said the country has been facing the problems of poverty, hunger, inflation, unemployment, debt and suicide, even after 74 years of transfer of power to Indian rulers. Other farmers and unions also paid homage to martyrs across Sangrur and Barnala districts.