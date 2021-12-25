After 86 yrs, speed train trial raises hopes of reconnecting people of Kosi and Kamla

On January 15, 1934, an earthquake of 8.0 magnitude devastated North Bihar and Nepal with over 10,000 people killed. Train services joining regions along the Kosi and Kamla rivers were totally snapped. After 86 years, the people living along Kosi and Kamla will be able to get connected again after train services resume next year.

On Friday, railways conducted a speed trial between Asanpur Kupha and Nirmali of Samastipur railway division under East Central Railways (ECR) paving the way for the restoration of train services on this route after over eight decades. The broad gauge conversion of tracks between Asanpur Kupha and Nirmali has been completed.

During the last month, top railway officials have been taking stock of the tracks and finally on Friday a speed trial was conducted successfully.

“The trial was successful and we hope very soon train services will be restored on the track,” Samastipur divisional railway manager (DRM) Alok Agrawal, who was present on the occasion, said.

Principal security commissioner eastern zone AM Choudhary and several other top railway officials were also present on the occasion.

On June 6, 2003, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation stone of Mahasetu over Kosi river which paved the way for linking the two peoples. The Mahasetu has already connected Mithilanchal and Kosi and now rail connectivity is expected to be restored by the next year. Train services on the route started in 1887 and the 1934 earthquake damaged it completely.

Meanwhile, the speed trial on the tracks has come like a dream come true for thousands of people who have been waiting for it for a long time. “We had become almost hopeless but our hope has once been revived and now we are waiting for the regular train services on the track connecting us to Mithilanchal,’’ a local, Gautam Kumar said.

On the other hand, businessman Mahendra Jain who was also present on the occasion said, “The restoration of train services will give a boost to trade and commerce between two regions which remained disconnected for a long time.”