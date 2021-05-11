After plaints, University of Mumbai postpones LLM exams to June

The University of Mumbai (MU) has pushed the exam schedule for Master of Law students after they complained that admission to the course was still going on and there was not enough time between the process and the exams.

While the LLM exams were earlier scheduled to start on May 17, the university on Saturday issued a revised schedule announcing that exams will kick off on June 1.

Confused with the university’s decision to hold exams on May 17 – which would have affected at least 800 students across six LLM divisions of MU – many had approached the examination department for clarity. A spokesperson from the exam department said that the dates have been pushed to accommodate the demands of students.

However, law students are not too happy with the decision as the revised schedule does not provide breaks between the exams. “We have been telling the university that we need gaps between exams. We never asked for a postponement. Now the university has postponed exam and tests will be held every day. When will students have the time to prepare,” said Sachin Pawar, president of Student Law Council.

Ashutosh Choughle, one of the LLM students, said, “Our online classes have barely started and we are already staring at an exam schedule with no breaks in between.”

After a long wait, MU had declared dates for commencement of exams across departments and courses in the first week of April. Considering the delay in admissions to the undergraduate law (three-year and five-year) courses, exams for the first-year LLB students had been pushed to June, while those for LLM students were scheduled to begin in mid-May.

