Chennai, After announcing to accept the leadership of AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and work together, party leader S P Velumani returned to his Thondamuthur Assembly constituency to thank the people for electing him, while another rebel leader C Ve Shanmugam is yet to make his stand clear.

After truce in AIADMK, Velumani visits constituency, Shanmugam yet to make his stand clear

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Sulking Shanmugam, who did not accompany Velumani and other rebel legislators in meeting Palaniswami on May 27 for the truce meeting, said his priority was to meet the people of his Mailam constituency and thank them for electing him as MLA.

"My first job is to thank the people of Mailam constituency who voted for me," Shanmugam told reporters before leaving for his constituency, amidst speculation that he and a former state minister Dr C Vijayabaskar would resign and join the ruling TVK.

Vijayabaskar was among the rebel MLAs led by former state ministers: Shanmugam and Velumani who voted in favour of the TVK government during the floor test in the Assembly on May 13.

On Wednesday, the rebels called on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence here and patched up. Except Shanmugam, all other rebel MLAs agreed to function under Palaniswami's leadership.

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{{^usCountry}} Vijayabaskar sprang a surprise on May 28 by holding a consultative meeting with his supporters. Later, he announced that his next political move would be in sync with the wishes of his supporters and those who elected him from the Viralimalai Assembly constituency. He also said that he will announce his next political move soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijayabaskar sprang a surprise on May 28 by holding a consultative meeting with his supporters. Later, he announced that his next political move would be in sync with the wishes of his supporters and those who elected him from the Viralimalai Assembly constituency. He also said that he will announce his next political move soon. {{/usCountry}}

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"After assuming office as Thondamuthur MLA, I garlanded the statues of the revolutionary leaders Amma , MGR and Anna on Avinashi Road and paid my respects. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Thondamuthur constituency and the people of Coimbatore district, who have always treated me as their child and have continuously supported me, and who are more than my life. I promise that I will serve them forever," Velumani said on 'X' on Friday.

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