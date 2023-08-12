Assam: Dissatisfied over ECI’s delimitation, AGP MLA resigns from party posts

A day after the publication of the final list of delimitation in Assam, veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and MLA from Amguri assembly constituency, Pradip Hazarika resigned from all posts of his party including the role as general secretary.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday evening published the final order for delimitation of 14 Parliamentary and 126 Assembly Constituencies for the state of Assam. (Representative Image)

Hazarika said he feels that his party has failed due to the dilution of Amguri constituency, which he represents.

“Despite being a part of the ruling alliance in Assam, the AGP failed to prevent the process of dilution of historic constituencies like Amguri. People of my constituency are condemning me and my party for this,” he said.

Hazarika represented Amguri Sivasagar district four times (1985, 1996, 2006 and 2016) before winning again in 2021. “Amguri is not just a constituency. It is the nursery of my political life and source of inspiration for my political journey,” he said.

Hazarika has resigned from the post of party general secretary, member of party’s central committee and all other organisational portfolios and responsibilities. However, the central committee of the AGP is yet to respond on this resignation.

ECI released draft delimitation on June 20 this year and last month, a team of ECI visited Assam to get public reactions. They received over 1,200 opinions.

The final order was notified and published on Friday where they retained 126 assembly seats and 14 parliamentary seats. However, there were internal reshufflings and a few assembly constituencies were abolished.

After the draft was published in June, several organisations across Assam protested against it and they met the ECI last month with their objections. However, no such protests were visible over the final list of delimitation.

