Agra Metro Rail Project: Casting for first 'arch girder' begins
others

Agra Metro Rail Project: Casting for first ‘arch girder’ begins

The casting for the first 'arch girder' of Agra Metro Project started at the casting yard on Saturday
Metro project workers at the site in Agra (ht photo)
Updated on Dec 19, 2021 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

The casting for the first ‘arch girder’ of Agra Metro Project started at the casting yard on Saturday.

The Agra Metro Project has recently completed one year since its inauguration and the construction work is on.

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) in a press statement said that an arch girder, as the name suggests, is an arch-shaped and is used for track crossover for the metro train, where u-girders are not used.

One arch girder weighs around 165 tons and has a span of 30 metres, said the press release.

Speaking on the occasion, MD UPMRC Kumar Keshav said, “I congratulate the team of Agra Metro Project to timely execute casting of the arch girder. The project is being executed with utmost accuracy and highest of standards. We are committed to give the people of Agra a world class metro system in time.”

The casting took place in presence of Arvind Kumar Rai, project director, Agra Metro Project and other senior officials of UP Metro in the Bamrauli Katara Casting Yard in Agra.

