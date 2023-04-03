Two taxi drivers held in Agra for swindling Japanese tourists

The Agra Police has arrested two drivers accused of defrauding Japanese tourists, regarding which a case had been registered at Tourists’ Police Station of Agra. These drivers used to work for a travel agency in Delhi.

“The Agra Police received a complaint on March 21, 2023, where a taxi driver had cheated two Japanese tourists who had landed at Delhi airport and had brought them to Agra by misleading them that it was not safe to stay in Delhi and realised undue amount from them,” said deputy commissioner of police Vikas Kumar, while addressing media persons, on Sunday, in Agra.

The taxi driver offered a tour package of Agra for one lakh and claimed further money after bringing them to Agra and snatched ₹3,000 forcibly. The tourists initially lodged a complaint at Agra Cantt police outpost.

“Agra Police began an investigation after the two Japanese tourists lodged a complaint at the Tourism Police Station of Agra. Meanwhile, another case came to light on March 29, 2023, where a similar modus operandi was adopted by the accused who realised ₹25,000 from a Japanese tourist, and thus, police clubbed the cases,” stated DCP Kumar.

“Police worked out the cases in which all three Japanese tourists were targeted in two separate incidents. These taxi drivers used to catch hold of Japanese tourists once they landed at Delhi airport,” he said.

“These taxi drivers used to mislead Japanese tourists that the situation was not good in Delhi to stay and it was safer to move to Agra. On the way, these drivers used to threaten the tourists and realise money from them before leaving them in Agra. Two of these drivers have been arrested and the search is on for others,” stated DCP Kumar.

“Those arrested include Latif Khan and Ahmed Ali, both taxi drivers residing in Gurgaon,” Kumar said.

Police is working on clues attained from both accused now in custody.

