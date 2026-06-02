Agra Police use AI to nab longest-absconding robbery accused

Agra Police has arrested one of its longest-absconding accused with the help of artificial intelligence-assisted investigation techniques. The accused had been on the run for nearly 25 years after allegedly committing a robbery in Agra in 2002. Carrying a reward of ₹50,000, he was finally traced and arrested in Delhi on Monday before being produced in court and remanded to judicial custody in Agra on Tuesday.

Carrying a reward of ₹50,000, he was finally traced and arrested in Delhi on Monday before being produced in court and remanded to judicial custody in Agra on Tuesday. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for city zone of Agra Police Commissionerate, Syed Ali Abbas informed media on Tuesday that as part of ongoing campaign, search was on for absconding accused who are untraceable for years.

“During the investigation, the name of an accused identified as Samuel alias Sahdev Yadav alias Amit Mishra, who also used several other fake identities, came to light. He was allegedly involved in luring a girl away from her home in Agra in 2001 and later married her. Samuel was also the prime accused in a robbery case registered in 2002. While his co-accused, Deepak Sahi and Amit, were arrested, tried and convicted by the court, Samuel managed to evade arrest for years,” said Abbas.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the DCP, Samuel was among the longest-absconding accused wanted by Agra Police. He had been on the run for nearly 25 years after being named in a robbery case registered at Loha Mandi police station in 2002. As he frequently moved between the Northeast, Gujarat and several other states, the reward on his arrest was progressively increased from ₹2,500 to ₹10,000, then ₹25,000, and eventually ₹50,000. Police had little information about his whereabouts, recent appearance or activities, as he had disappeared along with the woman he allegedly lured away from her home, making it difficult to trace him for decades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the DCP, Samuel was among the longest-absconding accused wanted by Agra Police. He had been on the run for nearly 25 years after being named in a robbery case registered at Loha Mandi police station in 2002. As he frequently moved between the Northeast, Gujarat and several other states, the reward on his arrest was progressively increased from ₹2,500 to ₹10,000, then ₹25,000, and eventually ₹50,000. Police had little information about his whereabouts, recent appearance or activities, as he had disappeared along with the woman he allegedly lured away from her home, making it difficult to trace him for decades. {{/usCountry}}

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“We had a 25-year-old photo of the accused and with the assistance of AI, we generated his images with beard, without beard, as well as in different health conditions. These images were then circulated through police databases and portals. During the investigation, we found a traffic challan issued in Delhi in the name of his wife—the same woman he had allegedly taken away from Agra. Further verification led us to the driving licence details of her husband, identified as Sahdev Yadav, whose name also figured in the 2002 robbery case in Agra,” said Abbas.

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“After tracing an address in Delhi, Loha Mandi police found that Samuel had been living a seemingly respectable life and working as a trainer. Investigators discovered that he had avoided obtaining most official documents in his own name, making it difficult to track him. The only document police were able to trace was a driving licence, which had been issued under a changed name,” said the DCP.

“Agra Police kept the accused under surveillance in Delhi for nearly a fortnight before arresting him from Prem Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Nangloi police station, on Monday. He was subsequently produced before a court in Agra and remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday,” said Abbas.

He added that the police team, led by Gaurav Singh and Idrajeet Singh, has been rewarded for its successful operation.

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