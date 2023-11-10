Agra region police gear up for festive days ahead

Police in Agra, Aligarh and Mathura have geared up for the festive days ahead. In Aligarh, a sector scheme has been implemented, dividing the city into nine sectors with an inspector-rank officer in command of each sector.

DM Indra Vikram Singh and SSP Kalanidhi Naithani interacting with jewellers in Aligarh market to draft arrangements on festive days. (HT Photo)

For every police circle, an officer of the rank of circle officer and sub divisional magistrate (SDM) has been assigned the responsibility.

“This arrangement for traffic is to remain in force from Friday, Dhanteras, till Wednesday when Bhai Dooj is to be celebrated during the five-day festival extended to six days this year,” said Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, superintendent of police (SP), city, Aligarh.

The Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has also been pressed into action on these days and is to be deployed at the jewellery market and central points in Aligarh city. The Aligarh police has taken into consideration the aspect of maintaining peace and communal harmony, and sensitive locations have been specially marked while deploying force.

“Entrance of heavy traffic will be prohibited in the city area during festive days. Vehicles of any kind will be prohibited in certain markets and internal diversions will be in place,” said SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani.

For Mathura district, things are tougher as it hosts devotees from other districts specially on two occasions: Goverdhan Yatra the day after Diwali. The Vishram Ghat at River Yamuna in Mathura will have brothers and sisters arriving from states like Gujarat to take a holy dip in the Yamuna on occasion of Yam Dutiya, this time falling on November 15.

“Compliance of directions issued by National Green Tribunal (NGT) will be ensured while drafting traffic arrangements at Goverdhan,” said a police official in Mathura.

In Agra city, traffic management remains a nightmare despite this being a ‘Traffic Month’. On Friday, Agra roads were choked despite traffic cops and home guards placed all along the Mahatma Gandhi Road, the lifeline of the city. Traffic moved at a snail’s pace with markets teeming with customers.

