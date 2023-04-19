Agra reports 15 new Covid cases

The city of the Taj recorded 15 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, after 26 had tested positive on Tuesday.

Of the 26 people who had tested positive on Tuesday, two were hospitalised including one at a private hospital and the other in the Covid Ward of SN Medical College of Agra, said Dr AK Srivastava, chief medical officer, Agra.

After a gap of two months, Agra reported its first Covid-19 case on March 23, and till date, 169 people have tested positive. Almost all were treated in home isolation.

In Mathura, no positive cases were reported on Wednesday and the number of active cases remained at 15, said Dr Bhoodev, deputy chief medical officer.

