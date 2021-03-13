Ahead of bypoll, politics heats up in HP’s Fatehpur segment

Even as the schedule for bypoll in Fatehpur assembly segment is yet to be announced, political temperatures have already started rising in the constituency.

The seat was vacated after the death of sitting legislator and former minister Sujan Singh Pathania on February 12.

While Congress has almost finalised its candidate, the BJP is keeping its cards close to the chest. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday visited Fatehpur to gauge the public mood and doled out sops with an eye on the elections.

However, the bypoll would not be an easy one for the saffron party, which is on a winning spree in the state since 2017. Former Rajya Sabha member Kripal Parmar is the front-runner for the BJP ticket. But a rival camp in the party is trying to push for Baldev Thakur’s name. Thakur contested the 2017 assembly polls as an independent candidate and polled more than 12,000 votes resulting in narrowly losing the election. Just ahead of the CM’s visit, a poster against Parmar was pasted overnight in the constituency.

Former MP Rajan Sushant who has floated his own outfit “Apni Party Himachal Party” is also ready to queer the pitch for BJP. He had contested the 2017 as an Independent and polled more than 6,000 votes.

On the other hand, Congress would probably field Bhawani Singh Pathania, son of late Sujan Singh Pathania to cash in sympathy votes.

Bhawani, who worked the top position in a private insurance company, is a political greenhorn who inherits the legacy of his father and would be expected to carry it forward. Like his father, Bhawani is popular for his humble behaviour.

CM doles out sops

Meanwhile, eyeing a win in the bypoll, CM Jai Ram Thakur on a day-long visit doled out sops to Fatehpur assembly segment on Saturday.

He announced sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab to be opened in the premises of the office of commissioner (relief and rehabilitation); ₹2 crore for building a government degree college; ₹20 lakh each for creation of sports facilities in Rahan Stadium and Ex-Servicemen Bhawan in the first phase; upgrade of various schools and new road projects to link rural areas.

Addressing a public meeting at Rehan, the CM said his government got only two years to serve the people as one entire year was lost to Covid-19 pandemic. “Still, we have been able to live up to the expectations of the people,” he said, thanking them for their support in fighting coronavirus.

He urged the people to support the government in the upcoming elections to the four municipal corporations (MCs) and by-election in Fatehpur.

Earlier, the CM laid foundation stones of nine developmental works of Public Works Department and Jal Shakti Vibhag worth ₹29.27 crore in the Fatehpur sub-division.

Addressing the rally, state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap said the BJP will win all the four MCs and Fatehpur segment in the upcoming polls. He urged people to provide their full support to the BJP.