Ahead of G20 Summit, hotels in Lucknow to be reviewed for star ratings

LUCKNOW Ahead of the G20 summit meetings in the state capital, about 170 hotels in the city will be reviewed for star ratings. The aim of the exercise is to check whether these hotels provide services fitting to their star ratings. The exercise will also help hotels become eligible for government subsidies and concessions.

Speaking on the proposed development, Ashwini Kumar Pandey, tourism department MD, said, “Following the exercise, hotels will be able to secure benefits under the new industrial policy. The newly-opened hotels will get good subsidies in areas like electricity rates, and house tax of the municipal corporation, among others.”

At present, Lucknow has around 170 two-star, three-star, four-star and five-star hotels whereas the total number of hotels in the city is estimated at 3,000. “We have decided to grade hotels so guests get the best facilities at competitive rates,” said district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar.

According to a highly-placed official of the tourism department, “The officials of the tourism department and the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) will review the hotel ratings by inspecting the facilities provided there,” Presently, Lucknow has five 5-star hotels while more than 10 establishments want to gain this coveted rating. The rating of the remaining establishments remain underway.

As per officials, the hotel industry is growing rapidly in U.P. Around ₹40,000 crore has been invested in different cities -- including Lucknow, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Agra, Varanasi, Mathura, Vrindavan Noida, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur, among others. Many international hotel chains are also investing in the state. The review is being conducted to ensure that foreign attendees of the G20 Summit enjoy the best of facilities.