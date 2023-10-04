Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, BJP intensifies women’s outreach campaign in Kanpur-Bundelkhand region

KANPUR In preparation for the 2024 elections, the BJP is actively involving women in the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region, following the recent passage of a bill granting 33% reservation for women in the legislative assembly and Lok Sabha. This region, encompassing 17 districts and 52 legislative assembly seats, will witness a series of public meetings led exclusively by women leaders, organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha.

BJP aims to secure women’s support ahead of the 2024 elections. (HT Photo)

The campaign to connect with women in the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region will gradually extend throughout the state, as announced by the regional president, Prakash Pal.

The decision to engage with women in the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region was prompted by the enactment of the Women’s Reservation Act. These public meetings are scheduled to take place between October 8 and October 30. Additionally, women leaders will head women’s empowerment yatras at every booth, with prominent women leaders from both the national and state BJP serving as chief guests.

The BJP has established a strong presence in this region, having won 47 out of 52 seats in the 2017 legislative assembly elections, all 10 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and continued its winning streak in the 2022 elections. Party leaders attribute much of this success to the influential role played by the Mahila Morcha in the region.

This program has two significant objectives. Firstly, the BJP aims to secure women’s support ahead of the 2024 elections and provide an opportunity for women leaders who have long been active in politics but haven’t had the chance to contest elections.

Furthermore, the BJP is actively reaching out to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. In the last week of October, the party plans a major event, inviting 50,000 people from these communities. Prakash Pal mentioned that responsibilities have been assigned to all women MPs, MLAs, district panchayat presidents, district panchayat members, and municipal corporation and municipal panchayat chairpersons from across the state for these events.

