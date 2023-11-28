close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Ahmedabad court acquits Dalit leader Mevani, 6 others in 2016 case

Ahmedabad court acquits Dalit leader Mevani, 6 others in 2016 case

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 28, 2023 08:54 PM IST

A case was registered against Jignesh Mevani and six others on charges of unlawful assembly, rioting and causing damage to public property at Income Tax crossroads in Ahmedabad in 2016

A court in Ahmedabad on Tuesday acquitted Congress legislator and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, along with six others, in a 2016 case registered against them on charges of unlawful assembly, rioting and causing damage to public property at Income Tax crossroads in the city.

Jignesh Mevani (File)
Jignesh Mevani (File)

The court of additional metropolitan magistrate PN Goswami acquitted Mevani, Manabhai Pateliya, Ramesh Bariya, Mukesh Patel, Dashrath Pagi, Meesh Narsinh, and Darshan Pathadiya in the case.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The seven accused, including Mevani, faced allegations of vandalising a police vehicle, engaging in disorderly conduct by shouting slogans, and participating in riotous behaviour. These charges were related to their detention for orchestrating a protest at the Income Tax crossroads. The protest aimed to express solidarity with the sanitation workers of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and took place in September 2016, during which the accused were being transported to a stadium.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against them at Navrangpura police station under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 146 (rioting), 147, 294 (obscene act in a public place), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 341 (wrongful restatement), etc. of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Mevani and others were accused of causing harm to police vehicles and assaulting a police driver while being transported from the Income Tax crossroads to a police station. The charges were linked to their organisation of a protest without prior permission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out