Akhilesh, Jayant urge farmers to remain united

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary criticised the Centre’s three new farm reform laws while jointly addressing a kisan mahapanchayat in the Bajna area of Mathura district on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Agra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary criticised the Centre’s three new farm reform laws while jointly addressing a kisan mahapanchayat in the Bajna area of Mathura district on Friday. They urged the farmers to stay united.

“The farmers’ concerns will be addressed when there is a party in power that takes farmer’ issues seriously. The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) could not keep its promise to double the income of farmers and, rather, brought steps like demonetisation, GST (Goods and Services Tax) and lockdown, which have wrecked the nation’s economy,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

“All have to remain alert and maintain unity,” he added.

Yadav described former Prime Minister the late Chaudhary Charan Singh as the greatest farmer leader of all times.

Similarly, Jayant Chaudhary said, “Farmers should vote as farmers on the voting day and not get divided in the name of caste and religion.”

“Farmers have to make it clear that they are a formidable force and they need to be recognised by those in power,” he said.

“The BJP says that this is not a farmers’ agitation, but an agitation by Jats, when, in fact, this is not correct,” he said.

“The BJP has ignored the demands by farmers, whose agitation is 114 days’ old, and more than 300 farmers have sacrificed their lives for the cause,” the RLD vice- president stated.

Caption: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary at the Kisan Mahapanchyat at Bajna (Mathura) on Friday.

