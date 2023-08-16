Akhilesh lays groundwork for 2024 polls with ‘PDA’ approach

KANPUR Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has launched groundwork for the execution of his PDA strategy -- targeting the Pichada (backward), Dalit (oppressed), and Alpsankhyak (minority) communities. He believes this approach will provide a robust counter to BJP’s politics in the upcoming 2024 general elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Subsequent workshops are scheduled for Fatehpur (August 17-18) and Ferozabad (August 21-22). (HT Photo)

Entering the significant Other Backward Classes (OBC) domain, the Samajwadi Party (SP) commenced a two-day training workshop for party workers in Banda. Subsequent workshops are scheduled for Fatehpur (August 17-18) and Ferozabad (August 21-22).

Akhilesh Yadav arrived in Banda on Wednesday evening and visited the training site, JN Degree College. This workshop has been organized by his close aides, Sunil Singh Sajan and Udaiveer Singh. Meanwhile, the workshop in Fatehpur is under the guidance of the party’s state president, Naresh Uttam Patel, who hails from Fatehpur.

In anticipation of the 2024 general elections, Shivpal Singh Yadav, Akhilesh’s uncle, directly engaged with party workers in Bundelkhand—a region the party holds high hopes for—after a nearly seven-year hiatus, on Thursday.

The session led by Patel covered discussions on caste census, effective use of social media, the future of Indian democracy, and the current condition of farmers under the existing government.

Shivpal is working to consolidate the party’s cadre after his return to the Samajwadi Party. He urged workers in attendance to prepare extensively for the upcoming general elections, encouraging them to embrace street-level activism without fearing legal cases.

“We stand fully behind you and are here to assist you in every possible manner. Don’t hesitate to strive for our cause,” he emphasized. Additionally, Iqbal Qadri, the national chief of the minority wing, spoke about booth management. Mithai Lal Bharti from the Ambedkar wing addressed the issue of social justice eroding under BJP’s rule, and social media expert Rajeev Nigam highlighted the nuances of effective social media campaigns.

On August 17, discussions will centre around the party’s strategy and the upcoming 2024 general elections. The national president will provide training to the workers in alignment with his vision.

Previously, Shivpal conducted training sessions for workers in Gola Gokarnnath and Sitapur, recognizing the need for a robust cadre presence prior to the elections. This effort gains significance, particularly in light of the Samajwadi Party’s consecutive losses in four previous elections.

