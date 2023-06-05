NIRF: AMU jumps two places to be placed 9th

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) climbed two places to get to 9th rank in the universities category, in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 listings, released on Monday by the ministry of education, government of India.

The AMU campus in Aligarh

AMU got the 11th rank last year, stated the press statement issued by the public relations office of the AMU, on Monday.

In the research category, AMU jumped five places to get the 23 rank this year, compared to the last year, when AMU got rank 28, said Prof M Salim Beg, chairman, committee for ranking of the university, AMU, a press statement read.

In the engineering category, AMU moved up five spots to get rank 32 this year, compared to last year, when AMU got rank 37.

In the architecture, dental and management categories/disciplines, AMU got 9th, 31st and 55th and rank, while in the law and medical disciplines AMU got 14th and 28th rank.

Congratulating the staff and students of AMU, vice-chancellor Prof Mohammad Gulrez said “it is a matter of great pride that the University has significantly improved its overall ranking in the NIRF-2023, which reflects the hard work, dedication and commitment of the staff and students”.

He said that the ranking committee and internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) of AMU have been working tirelessly to compile data for these rankings and their sincerity and commitment is laudable.

Extending thanks to the University administration for its constant support, Prof M Salim Beg said, “AMU has got good results despite much stiffer competition this year. 6405 institutions participated this year compared to 5603 last year”.

He appreciated the support of the vice-chancellor, registrar, controller, FO, DSW, deans, principals, chairpersons, OSD (development), nodal officers and facilitators.

Prof Beg also appreciated the ‘untiring efforts of the ranking committee member Prof Mohd Naved Khan’, who is NIRF coordinator and also the convener of the committee for ranking.