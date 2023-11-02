Align financial institutions with WASH goals for sustainable development: Experts

LUCKNOW The FINISH Mondial society, in collaboration with the NGO Trust of People (TOP), on Thursday organised a workshop and panel discussion focused on achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) by incorporating WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) initiatives into financial inclusion efforts.

During the discussion, experts reached a consensus on the significance of utilising WASH loans to advance SDGs. Abhijit Banerji, the country head of FINISH Mondial, stressed the need for micro-finance institutions (MFIs) to align their objectives with sustainable development goals. Bonani Roychaudhury from Nabsamruddhi Finance Ltd. also made a noteworthy announcement, revealing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked with FINISH to promote climate-resilient WASH initiatives.

The panel of experts comprised Rakesh Dubey from the Reserve Bank of India, Sudhir Sinha from the Uttar Pradesh Microfinance Association, Anup Singh from Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd., Rajesh Mishra, CEO of Samavesh Finserve Pvt Ltd, and Bharat Singh from Satin Creditcare. The discussion was moderated by Chander Mahadev of TOP. Additionally, professors from Lucknow University contributed their insights, underlining the importance of financial institutions’ efforts towards sustainability and climate resilience, among other essential objectives.

