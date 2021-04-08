All ambulances of govt, pvt hosps be used for Covid patients: CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that district magistrates should take a call on the closure of secondary schools in districts reporting more than 100 Covid cases per day or having a over 500 active cases.

DMs in such districts should also take appropriate decision on controlling the movement of traffic during night hours. Under no circumstances, movement of medicines or food material should be hindered, he said.

Yogi gave these directives while reviewing the Covid-19 situation in 13 worst affected districts at a video conferencing with officers. He said Covid was spreading faster in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Jhansi, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Agra, Saharanpur and Moradabad. The number of cases in these districts was higher though there was a decline in the positivity rate, added the CM.

He said special secretary level officers should immediately be deployed for monitoring in these districts while contact tracing should be ramped up. Yogi said those found without a mask should be penalised.

He said the Covid situation was deteriorating in some southern states along with Maharashtra and there was a possibility of UP’s people coming back to the state from there.

All districts had done exemplary Covid management work in the state in 2020, he said. “With our team work, we will win the fight against Covid this time too,” he said.

He said the minister for medical and health and minister for medical education should visit districts along with officers. The ministers should give appropriate directives to bring about an improvement in the situation. He said himself would make surprise inspections in Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur in the next few days.

He emphasized that all the ambulances of government and private hospitals should be used for carrying Covid patients. “These vehicles should be linked to integrated command control centres and patients should get immediate response,” added the CM.

Yogi Adityanath said V-C of respective development authorities be given a greater role in districts where officers of district magistrate or chief development officer ranks were infected.

He said additional director (health) level officer should give their services if chief medical officer was infected. At least 50% tests should be done through RT-PCR method while rapid antigen testing should be made more effective at airports, railway stations and bus stops etc, emphasised the CM.