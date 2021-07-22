Home / Cities / Others / All members of newly formed Bodo militant outfit in Assam likely to surrender
M Batha and his cadres were part of the 1,615 militants who had surrendered in January last year after the signing of the third Bodo peace pact between the Centre and four factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB). (PTI)
All members of newly formed Bodo militant outfit in Assam likely to surrender

In a statement issued in March, the outfit had stated that formation of a separate state of Bodoland for people from the Bodo tribe was their main goal
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 12:33 PM IST

All members of a newly formed Bodo militant outfit, National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB), including its chief Binod Mushahary alias M Batha, are expected to surrender at a ceremony in Assam on Thursday.

“People’s trust on the govt. policies is reflected by NLFB’s decision to return to the mainstream today. I welcome their homecoming,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Thursday.

“We reiterate our commitment for all-round development of Bodoland and to protect the unique socio-cultural and political identity of Bodo people,” he added.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a 10 lakh reward for Batha’s capture. He is reported to be hiding in Arunachal Pradesh along with around 60 cadres. They are expected to lay down their arms at Mazbat in Udalguri district.

Batha and his cadres were part of the 1,615 militants who had surrendered in January last year after the signing of the third Bodo peace pact between the Centre and four factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

But Batha and his followers went back to the jungles after a few months and formed NLFB. Details of the new outfit emerged in February this year after recovery of a large cache of arms meant for NLFB was seized in Assam.

In a statement issued in March, the outfit had stated that formation of a separate state of Bodoland for people from the Bodo tribe was their main goal. The NIA registered a case against the outfit in May this year and is probing their activities.

