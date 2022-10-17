Allahabad Degree College gears up to recruit teachers after 18 years

With a view to ending the shortage of teachers in Allahabad Degree College (ADC), a constituent college of Allahabad University (AU), the college administration has geared up to initiate the process of recruiting 132 teachers against existing vacancies on priority.

Recruitment of teachers in the college is being done after a gap of 18 years. Earlier, in 2004, 22 teachers were appointed through the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC), Prayagraj, (then Allahabad). There has been no recruitment of teachers since AU got the central status in 2005, colleges officials say. Against 165 posts of teachers existing in the college as of now, 132 posts are lying vacant, they add.

The college administration had started the process of teacher recruitment in 2018 during the regime of the then vice-chancellor of AU prof Ratan Lal Hangloo. However, the same was stopped by the Union human resource development ministry (ministry of education since 2020) due to the controversy over implementation of the reservation roster.

However, after the present VC prof Sangita Srivastava took charge, she expedited the process along with the active support of the college administration. On her initiative, the process of teacher recruitment has once again started in the college and soon the college would be advertising the vacancies.

“After getting the approval from AU, we have started the process for the recruitment of teachers in our college and all the needed preparation have been completed, including testing of online application forms on the college portal, so that the candidates do not face any problem on the website at the time of filing the application” said principal, ADC, Atul Kumar Singh.

The college would soon be announcing the notification for filing the applications for the teaching positions which would be well within this month, he added. Recently, a total of 164 teachers were appointed at AU. Along with this, the application process for teacher recruitment in Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Ishwar Sharan Degree College and SS Khanna Girls Degree College has also been completed.

In terms of ADC, AU administration has given approval to recruit 132 teachers in 24 departments of the college. Following this, the college administration has started preparing for teacher recruitment. The online application window would soon be opened as the notification is released by the college administration. Maximum 22 posts will be recruited in the department of law.

At the same time, student of the department of physics and computer science would be benefited as there is not a single regular faculty in these departments, college officials shared. Presently, there are just 33 teachers against the sanctioned 165 posts of teachers.