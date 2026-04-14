...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Allahabad HC grants bail to Pooja Shakun in high-profile Abhishek Gupta murder case

Allahabad HC grants bail to Pooja Shakun in high-profile Abhishek Gupta murder case

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 10:21 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Prayagraj, The Allahabad High Court has granted conditional bail to accused Pooja Shakun Pandey in the high-profile Abhishek Gupta murder case of Aligarh.

Allahabad HC grants bail to Pooja Shakun in high-profile Abhishek Gupta murder case

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal on Monday allowed the bail application filed by Pandey, also known as former Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti, with the conditions that the accused will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation and trial proceedings.

According to the facts of the case, Gupta, a bike showroom owner, was murdered on September 26, 2025. The FIR stated that two motorcycle-borne persons shot him dead while he was travelling on a bus. It was alleged that the applicant and her husband were involved in the conspiracy to murder.

According to the prosecution, 11 calls made to the mobile of co-accused Faizal on September 27, 2025 from the phone of applicant and she and her husband were involved in the conspiracy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
allahabad high court prayagraj
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Allahabad HC grants bail to Pooja Shakun in high-profile Abhishek Gupta murder case
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Allahabad HC grants bail to Pooja Shakun in high-profile Abhishek Gupta murder case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.