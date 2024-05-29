Allahabad University admissions: SAARC students to get 50% tuition, registration fee relief from 2024-25

Allahabad University (AU) has initiated the admission process for international students for the upcoming academic session of 2024-25. Students hailing from South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, will be extended a significant 50% concession on both registration and tuition fees starting this year. Allahabad University campus (HT File)

However, this fee waiver will not be applicable to admissions for professional courses offered by the central varsity, informed Prof Vishnu Prabhakar Srivastava, associate professor, department of chemistry, and the varsity’s international students advisor.

Interested candidates can apply via email until July 31, according to varsity officials.

For the admission process, the university has classified international students into four categories: Foreign citizens, Persons of Indian Origin (PIO), Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders, and Non-Resident Indians (NRI).

As part of the application procedure, foreign students who intend to seek admission for the 2024-2025 session will first have to register at the Indian Government’s ‘Study In India’ portal (https://studyinindia.gov.in/admission/login). A UID will be generated at the ‘Study in India’ admission portal, which will be required during the admission process at the University of Allahabad, officials explained.

International students are exempt from the entrance test for admission. The minimum eligibility qualifications for international students are the same as those for Indian students for each course/program, as specified in the AU admission procedures and related brochure for 2024-2025, they added.

Admission for international students will be on supernumerary seats, which will not affect the sanctioned seats of any course, officials made plain.

International students can apply through one of the following modes: self-financing international students, Indian council for cultural relations (ICCR), government of India category, or foreign students visiting under MoUs with international institutions.

A diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs are open to international applicants, including BA, BSc, BCom, BPA, BFA, the five-year BA-LLB course, BEd, BCA, and PhD, etc.