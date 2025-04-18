Allahabad University to recruit statisticians in eight departments for the first time

For the first time, Allahabad University (AU) will recruit statisticians in eight of its departments to strengthen data-driven research and bring new insights to ongoing academic studies, varsity officials said. Allahabad University campus (File)

These experts will conduct in-depth analysis of research data to uncover fresh and meaningful findings, they added.

“Statisticians play a crucial role in research analysis by designing studies, collecting and analysing data, and interpreting results to help in decision-making. They use statistical methods to identify patterns, draw inferences and assess the validity of findings. Statisticians collaborate with researchers to ensure research is rigorous and reliable,” officials added.

The online application process for recruitment to 321 teaching posts—including Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors—began on April 11. The last date for registration and submission of applications is May 2.

Under this recruitment process, Statistic Specialists will be appointed in the departments of Chemistry, Economics, Education, Health and Community Sciences, Sociology, Zoology and Commerce departments besides the Early Child Care Centre of Allahabad University. One post of Assistant Professor (Statistics Specialist) will be filled in all these departments.

Confirming the move, AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor said that for the first time, posts of statistics experts have been included in recruitment of teachers in those subjects in which statistical analysis is used in research. This has been done so that research can be facilitated, and statistical research analysis can be promoted on varsity campus, she added.

The latest recruitment drive includes 65 Professor posts in 35 subjects, 127 Associate Professor posts in 40 subjects, and 129 Assistant Professor posts in 46 subjects.