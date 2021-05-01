Allegations against ex-Maharashtra min: CBI submits interim probe report to court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed an interim report of investigation into the corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

A senior CBI officer, confirming the development, said the report was filed based on the evidence collected so far during various search operations and after recording the statements of several witnesses.

An application was moved by the central agency on Friday before the special CBI court, seeking permission to submit the report. The court allowed the plea and accepted the report filed in a sealed cover.

On April 21, the central agency has registered an offence against Deshmukh under sections 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120B of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly attempting to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of public duty.

The first information report (FIR), based on former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations, was registered against Deshmukh following preliminary enquiry ordered by the Bombay high court on April 5, after a bunch of petitions, including those filed by filed by lawyer Jaishri Patil and Singh, called for probe against the former home minister.

In his March 20 letter addressed to the Governor and the chief minister, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh intermittently summoned Mumbai Police officers, especially Sachin Vaze – who has been suspended since his arrest in the Antilia explosives scare and trader Mansukh Hiran’s murder cases – and two other officers of the enforcement branch. Singh claimed Deshmukh had instructed the officers to extort ₹100 crore for him from establishments like dance bars, bars and restaurants, and hookah bars in Mumbai every month.

In the FIR, CBI claimed, “The preliminary enquiry prima facie revealed that a cognisable offence was made out in the matter, wherein the then home minister of Maharashtra Shri Anil Deshmukh and unknown others have attempted to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of their public duty.”

“The enquiry has also revealed that Shri Sachin Vaze, assistant police inspector, Mumbai Police, had been reinstated into the police force after being out of the service for more than 15 years. The enquiry further revealed that Shri Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai Police and at the then home minister’s knowledge,” read the FIR. It also mentioned the allegations made by Singh against Deshmukh.

A day after registering the FIR, CBI had conducted searches at Deshmukh’s premises in Mumbai and his hometown Nagpur. CBI had also obtained records of investigation and evidence gathered from Vaze by National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is probing the Antilia and Hiran’s murder cases. The agency has so far recorded statement of several people, including of Deshmukh, his personal assistant, secretary and some police officers.

