Amid Covid surge, Jai Ram discourages use of bouquets, garlands at govt functions

In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Himachal, chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday issued directions to stop presenting bouquets and garlands to guests during government functions.

The CM, who also holds the Home portfolio, said, “I have noticed that during government functions, officials line up to present bouquets and garlands to guests, and violate social distancing norms. So I have directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) of all districts to discontinue the practice as Covid cases are increasing rapidly in the state.”

He added that the state government had also postponed the Swarnim Rath Yatra, which was earlier slated for April 15, in view of the rising infections.

The CM also directed the DCs to keep tabs on the situation at the state’s borders with Punjab and Haryana.

On Friday evening, Jam Ram spoke to the police chiefs of all 12 districts to review the Covid-19 situation. He reiterated the need to effectively implement the test, trace and treat strategy. The CM also said the real-time polymerase chain reaction (RTPCR) tests must be accentuated by at least 70% in all districts.

Mandatory to carry RTPCR report while entering Spiti

In view of the increasing infections, the Spiti administration has made it mandatory for workers coming to the Spiti valley to carry an RTPCR negative report. Lahaul additional district magistrate (ADM) Gyan Sagar Negi said, “Besides wearing masks and following other Covid protocol, workers entering Spiti are expected to carry a negative RTPCR report.” Spiti, a remote region, has a dearth of medical facilities.